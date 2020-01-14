Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,761.67 ($23.17).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMIN shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley acquired 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04).

LON SMIN traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,733.50 ($22.80). The company had a trading volume of 774,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,739.50 ($22.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,620.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.74.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.