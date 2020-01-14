Solaris Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Kucoin, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Solaris has a market capitalization of $414,640.00 and $247.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solaris has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,764,499 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

