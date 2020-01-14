Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Trading Up 24.1%

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s share price was up 24.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66, approximately 690,533 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 964,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price target on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $21.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sophiris Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

