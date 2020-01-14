Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Up 16.6% in December

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 121,030,000 shares. Currently, 26.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

SWN stock remained flat at $$2.05 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,719,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,672,143. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,638,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,154,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,012 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 17,708,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,456,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,023 shares during the last quarter.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

