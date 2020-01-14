S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $294.26

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $294.26 and last traded at $290.17, with a volume of 1249045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

