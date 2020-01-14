SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $290.29

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $290.29 and last traded at $290.26, with a volume of 124499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $289.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.31.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8655 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $10.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.