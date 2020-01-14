SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Raised by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,887. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

