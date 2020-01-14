SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,699,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23,168.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 163,337 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,003,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.35 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.792 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

