Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Receives $23.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NYSE SPT traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. 446,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,067. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

