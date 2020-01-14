Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Receives $23.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NYSE SPT traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. 446,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,067. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit