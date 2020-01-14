SRCOIN (SRCOIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.00

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $109,805.00 and $37.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03864227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00189282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

