SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

