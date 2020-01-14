St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $442.07

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $442.07 and traded as high as $500.00. St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at $491.00, with a volume of 235,303 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 481.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 442.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.