Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,119,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,138,000 after acquiring an additional 83,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 380,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $138.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.0157 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.