Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 21,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 87,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.50. 3,214,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.91 and a 200-day moving average of $280.46. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $193.10 and a one year high of $315.64. The firm has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

