Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,311. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.81 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.