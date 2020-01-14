Steven Prestrelski Sells 10,000 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 345,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,042. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.48.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. ValuEngine lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit