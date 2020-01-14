Steven Prestrelski Sells 10,000 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 345,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,042. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.48.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. ValuEngine lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

