Stipend (SPD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $99,559.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.01276119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054504 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00207217 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00074919 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001979 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,504,764 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

