STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.36 ($28.32).

Shares of EPA STM traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €25.10 ($29.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,192,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business’s 50-day moving average is €23.64 and its 200 day moving average is €19.14.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

