STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.36 ($28.32).

Shares of EPA STM traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €25.10 ($29.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,192,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business’s 50-day moving average is €23.64 and its 200 day moving average is €19.14.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit