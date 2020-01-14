SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.72

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $12.19. SUBARU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 33,346 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUJHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts forecast that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.15% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

