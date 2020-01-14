SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.90

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 40707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SUEZ/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for SUEZ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUEZ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.