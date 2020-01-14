Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,939,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 571% from the previous session’s volume of 289,053 shares.The stock last traded at $3.60 and had previously closed at $2.82.

SLGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

