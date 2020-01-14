Suretly (SUR) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market capitalization of $99,776.00 and $241.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.64 or 0.06142993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035086 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00119555 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

