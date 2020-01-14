Surevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Surevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 449,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TH Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $146.54 and a 1 year high of $225.96. The stock has a market cap of $586.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.21 and a 200 day moving average of $182.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.