sUSD Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $8,370.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00011172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.04510481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00191352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00133269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 7,065,732 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

