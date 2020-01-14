Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Negative Rating for Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their negative rating on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $61.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

