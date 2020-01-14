Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNDX. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $8.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.