Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 380.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 386.43 ($5.08).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective for the company.

Shares of SYNT stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 335 ($4.41). 176,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,513. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 320.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

