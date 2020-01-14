Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Cap of $12.32 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $318,552.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Trade By Trade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00668289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008864 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00023592 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 575,485,256 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Upbit, Trade By Trade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

