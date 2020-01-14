T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,428,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,620 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

TMUS traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.80. 2,050,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,179. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

