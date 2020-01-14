TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Up 15.0% in December

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $126.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,308. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,152,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,602,000 after acquiring an additional 467,758 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after acquiring an additional 538,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,048,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

