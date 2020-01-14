Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) Given a €86.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) has been given a €86.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.22 ($96.77).

