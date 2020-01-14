Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

TGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE TGE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 1,963,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tallgrass Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

