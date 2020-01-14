TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Up 5.9%

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.21, approximately 418,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 288,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TapImmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

TapImmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

