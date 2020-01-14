Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Novartis by 27.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,224,000 after purchasing an additional 474,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Novartis by 102.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 274,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1,256.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $95.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

