Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

