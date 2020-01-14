Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $526.28.

BLK stock opened at $521.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.78. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.11 and a fifty-two week high of $523.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Insiders sold a total of 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

