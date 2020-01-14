Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.23. 140,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

