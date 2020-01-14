TD Securities Cuts Loews (NYSE:L) Price Target to $80.00

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

L stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. 251,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,320. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loews will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Loews by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Loews by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

