TD Securities Cuts Loews (NYSE:L) Price Target to $80.00

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

L stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. 251,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,320. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loews will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Loews by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Loews by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit