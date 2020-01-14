Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective (up from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.66) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 356.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 311.85. The stock has a market cap of $564.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.13).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

