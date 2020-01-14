Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.74

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.74 and last traded at $95.38, with a volume of 168098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2947 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

