Tenet Healthcare Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,859 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 408 call options.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

