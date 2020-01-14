Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE TER traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,673. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Teradyne by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

