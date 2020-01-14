The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,345,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

