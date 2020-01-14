The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 620 by Analysts at Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded The Sage Group to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 670.45 ($8.82).

SGE opened at GBX 735.80 ($9.68) on Friday. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 741.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 730.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 11.12 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.79. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,855 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.33), for a total value of £218,761.95 ($287,768.94). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 2,713 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.52), for a total value of £19,642.12 ($25,838.10). Insiders sold a total of 49,138 shares of company stock worth $35,440,057 over the last quarter.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

