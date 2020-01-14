Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,018. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $335.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.