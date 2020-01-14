Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.01. The company had a trading volume of 441,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,049. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $332.09. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

