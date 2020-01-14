ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.51 ($15.71).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €12.01 ($13.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,941 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.82 and a 200-day moving average of €12.00.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.