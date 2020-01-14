Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $253,833.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. 814,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,578. Timken has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Timken will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

