Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Update

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 131,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 32.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. 137,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

