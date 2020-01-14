TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $854,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $557,803,000 after purchasing an additional 197,115 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. 114,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,895. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Barclays began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

